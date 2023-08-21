Free seats on AirAsia?

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 August 2023: AirAia’a latest “Free Seats” promotion is not really free, but it’s not far off, at least for the airline’s domestic flights in Malaysia.

The cheapest deals are on domestic flights in Malaysia, with the airline quoting all-in fares one-way starting at MYR25. The base fare is free, but an assortment of add-on fees, including airport, drive the price up from rock-bottom free to bargain description.

The latest offers on international routes discount the fares on flights to ASEAN member countries and beyond to a starting line of MYR74 all-in, including airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees.

If you are fast enough to grab the deal, the free seat refers to the base fare, not the bottom-line price after taxes, fees and other booking additions.

“Free Seats” fares can be found on flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing. Other routes are flagged as hotspot trending destinations, such as Medan in Indonesia, Kunming, China, Cebu, Philippines and Nha Trang in Vietnam.

The promotion closes at midnight on 27 August for travel booked between 19 February 2024 and 15 December 2024 (flight code D7, XJ) and up to 19 January 2025 (for flight codes: AK, FD, Z2, QZ).