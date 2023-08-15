SINGAPORE 16 August 2023: Spain launches a new one-stop travel guide for Muslim Travellers planning to explore its southern region, Andalusia, making it easier to find references on what to see, what to visit, where to stay, as well recommendations of Muslim-friendly restaurants.

The initiative is a part of Spain’s goal to reinforce awareness of its efforts to expand services that attends to the needs of Muslim travellers in the country.

“We are very excited about the Guide,” said Spain’s Tourism Counsellor in Singapore, Monica Sanchez. “We believe it is a promotional tool we have been missing, especially given Andalusia’s rich Islamic history and heritage. Andalusia is a popular destination for Muslim travellers, but its halal offer is still largely unknown in South East Asia.

The guide provides a valuable resource to raise awareness of all the practical elements that make a destination like Andalusia more appealing to visitors who seek halal travel experiences.

Our strategy goes beyond simply offering Muslim travellers halal food and places of worship. We recognise and have considered their cultural practices, traditions and sensitivities.

The guide’s content has been produced by Let’s Go Halal, a Spanish Muslim company specialising in Halal Tourism and manager of the online platform www.letsgohalal.com.

The guide is accompanied by a promotional campaign that includes publications on Southeast Asian platforms in English and Bahasa Indonesia, social media postings and six videos that will be gradually released on Spain Tourism Board’s official YouTube channel.

Andalusia, for Muslim Travellers, features an extensive list of places with halal options in Andalucía, which besides its food, is also known for its mosques and rich Islamic heritage. This is a land of culture, history, fiestas, natural landscapes and outstanding monuments such as the beautifully preserved Moorish architecture, the Alhambra Palace.

Discover the splendour of Al-Andalus and take inspiration from Andalusia’s unparalleled Islamic heritage and beauty. Bookmark this new Halal and Muslim-Friendly Travel Guide now!

(Source: Spain Tourism Board – Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand)