TG takes over more Thai Smile flights

BANGKOK, 17 July 2023: Thai Airways International is accelerating the restructuring of Thai Airways and Thai Smile’s business operations, which will see most of Thai Smile’s Asian routes returning to THAI by the end of the year.

Last week THAI’s leased Airbus A320 aircraft replaced THAI Smile on routes from Bangkok to Yangon, Myanmar and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Effective 16 July 2023, flight details are as follows:

Roundtrip route Bangkok-Yangon is now served by a TG Airbus A320 aircraft twice daily (14 flights weekly), replacing Thai Smile aircraft used previously for a three-weekly service.

Bangkok – Yangon

Flight TG301 departs from Bangkok at 0935 and arrives in Yangon at 1035.

Flight TG303 departs from Bangkok at 1705 and arrives in Yangon at 180.

Yangon – Bangkok

Flight TG302 departs from Yangon at 1125 and arrives in Bangkok at 1325.

Flight TG304 departs from Yangon at 1900 and arrives in Bangkok at 2100.

Round trip route Bangkok-Dhaka is served twice daily (14 weekly flights) using the Airbus A320 and Boeing B777-200ER for morning and late night departures from Bangkok. Previously Thai Smile served the route three times weekly.

Bangkok – Dhaka

Flight TG321 departs from Bangkok at 1035 and arrives in Dhaka at 1210 (Boeing B777-200ER).

Flight TG339 departs from Bangkok at 2350 hours and arrives in Dhaka at 0125 (Airbus A320).

Dhaka-Bangkok route

Flight TG340 departs Dhaka at 0245 and arrives in Bangkok at 0615 (Airbus A320).

Flight TG322 departs from Dhaka at 1335 and arrives in Bangkok at 1700 (Boeing B777-200ER).

Thai Airways also operates flights to Delhi and Mumbai in India using Boeing 777-200ERs and Airbus A320s.