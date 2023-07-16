KUALA LUMPUR, 17 July 2023: More than 150 local and regional media personalities were treated to Sarawak Culture, Adventure, Natural beauty, gastronomic delicacies and a taste of Sarawak‘s colourful and multi-ethnic festivals.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) hosted an enchanting showcase of Sarawak in every aspect – from its beautiful landscapes to rich and diverse cultures and heritage. The lush Borneo rainforest setting and vibrant elements created an immersive ambience, allowing guests to connect with the natural beauty of Sarawak – all depicted through immersive skits by talented performers.

The evening started with a special rendition of ‘Hijau’ by Zamil Idris, a song that conveyed a strong sustainability message – a narrative strongly advocated by STB. Sarawak stresses the importance of Responsible Tourism to create awareness of the significance of Planetary Health through Responsible tourism practices.

Upon arrival, attendees were warmly greeted with a traditional Sarawakian welcome, showcasing the warm hospitality for which Sarawak is well-known. The ambience exuded a sense of authenticity, reflecting Sarawak’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural traditions and its million-year-old rainforest.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor said in her welcome message: “Sarawak is truly blessed with different landscapes, national parks, and UNESCO sites like the Gunong Mulu National Park. However, we must ensure we do not spoil our natural beauty and resources. This is our promise and pledge towards Responsible Tourism to ensure the preservation of Sarawak as a beautiful destination to live in and visit.”

She added, “Advocating ‘Planetary Health’ through ‘Responsible Practices’, among our people and to our visitors, Sarawak invites everyone to play a role in ensuring that the space they occupy remains clean after they leave. Attention should be given to protecting and enhancing environmental and social sustainability within the entire ecosystem so that our Land thrives and remains unspoilt for generations to come.”

In appreciation of the media’s contribution to telling the Sarawak story, STB surprised the audience with Yours Truly Sarawak Awards for best stories and coverage for broadcast, print, and online featured since January. From the vast submissions across various media platforms, the winners were:

Broadcast – Aksi Nyata Bantu Merawat Bumi di RWMF 2023 Sarawak by KompasTV Pontianak;

Print Media – Journeying into the Melanau Kitchen by Intan Maizura Ahmad Kamal, from New Straits Times;

Online Media – Kuching: A Peek into Sarawak’s Heritage by Farid Wahab from Leisurely Leisure.

For more information on Sarawak, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.