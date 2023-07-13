PENANG, 14 July 2023: Sabah Tourism Board (STB) and nine Sabah industry players presented Sabah travel experiences to travel consumers attending the Malaysia International Travel Mart (MITM) 2023, held recently at the Spice Arena Penang.

The Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association’s MITM Travel Fair 2023 core objective was to rekindle travel confidence and boost bookings after the three-year Covid-19 pandemic that stalled domestic travel.

STB officers at MITM 2023.

Sabah’s travel delegation promoted the state’s adventure and ecotourism content and offered special offers to support domestic tourism.

The Sabah delegation at the mart generated more than MYR200,000 in tour package sales, doubling last year’s sales at the same mart.

Sabah industry players selling packages at the mart:

1. Simply Borneo Tours Sdn Bhd

2. Vi Vacation & Travel Services Sdn Bhd

3. Romantic Holiday Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd

4. I-World Travel & ToursSdn Bhd

5. A-Fly Luxury Travel &Tours Sdn Bhd

6. AJ Best Travel Sdn Bhd

7. WB Tours & Travel SdnBhd

8. Borneo Sandakan Tours

9. Horizon Borneo Travel &Tours Sdn Bhd