MUSCAT Oman, 18 July 2023: Emirates is celebrating 30 years of operations in Muscat, Oman, having carried 4.8 million passengers to and from the Sultanate since the inaugural flight in 1993.

Emirates began operations in Oman with a Boeing 777-200 aircraft with four weekly services. It has since provided to and from Oman 37,200 flights to and from Oman, connecting travellers to and from 140 global destinations.

In 2019, Emirates launched the world’s shortest scheduled A380 flight, flying a distance of 340 kilometres each way from Dubai to Muscat, offering travellers the chance to experience Emirates’ iconic products and services, defined by comfort, luxury and flexibility.

Over the years, Emirates SkyCargo has facilitated global trade, transporting over 155,000 tonnes of cargo to international markets. Emirates SkyCargo supports Omani businesses by exporting key local goods such as threads for garments to Amman, Nairobi and Pakistan and fresh produce such as fish, beans and vegetables to various destinations across Europe and US, in addition to the seasonal fresh beans to Japan.

Creating further career opportunities within Oman, the Emirates Group employs over 40 Omanis in multiple roles, including cabin crew, pilots and other parts of the business such as Emirates Engineering, Emirates Airport Services and Airport Operations. Half of these employees have been with the Emirates Group for over 10 years, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing a wide range of development prospects enabling employees to gain world-class expertise.

Emirates country manager Oman Fahad Al Hassawi said: “Oman has been an important market for Emirates since the beginning of operations, providing flexible connections through Dubai to the wider world for passengers and air freight. Over the last three decades, we are proud to have brought more choice, comfort and luxury to over 4.8 million travellers to and from the Sultanate, headlined by the deployment of the world’s shortest A380 flight. We are committed to the country and look forward to the next 30 years.”

Emirates is renowned for providing a full-service offering onboard, including regionally inspired gourmet meals and over 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.

