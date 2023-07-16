MUDHDHOO ISLAND, Baa Atoll, 17 July 2023: Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury Thai-inspired resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, has elevated its arrival experience by opening an exclusive seaplane lounge at the Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) terminal at Velana International Airport in Malé.

Designed to deliver unmatched comfort to guests as they await their connecting flight to the island, the air-conditioned lounge is tastefully furnished with luxurious seating spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and elegant, modern decor embodying Maldivian serenity.

In line with Dusit Thani Maldives’ dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences, the seaplane lounge offers exclusive refreshments, gourmet snacks, and a variety of beverages, plus complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, electronic device charging stations, and a dedicated children’s play area to ensure a relaxed atmosphere for families and couples alike.

Dusit Thani Maldives’ collaboration with TMA, the world’s largest seaplane operator, ensures guests can enjoy prompt and smooth transfers once they touch down in the Maldives. Resort-assigned airport representatives are present to assist with luggage and navigate guests through the transfer process, so they can focus on enjoying the travel experience.

“Our complimentary Dusit Thani Maldives seaplane lounge has been meticulously crafted to provide an extraordinary experience right from the moment our guests step foot in the Maldives, and we are thrilled to present it as part of our unique offerings,” said Dusit Thani Maldives general manager Reinhold Johann. “Aligned with our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier service, we hope to curate an unforgettable journey for each guest, leaving them with cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

The seaplane lounge marks the latest addition to Dusit Thani Maldives’ endeavours to elevate its guest experience. With its deluxe villas, world-class overwater dining, and spa treatment rooms nestled amidst palm trees, the resort continually raises the bar for luxury travel in the Maldives.

For further information or reservations, please visit https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-maldives/ or Tel: +960 660 8888.