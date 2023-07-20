BANGKOK, 21 July 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary to mark four decades of expansion and success.

Centara has grown from a single hotel in 1983 – its flagship Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok – to a global hospitality brand with 93 properties across Asia and the Middle East.

Numerous remarkable achievements mark Centara’s 40-year history. In 1986, the company acquired and renovated the historic Railway Hotel Hua Hin, now the heritage Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. In 1990, Centara made a significant stride by becoming a publicly listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, solidifying its position in the industry. In 2007, ‘Central Hotels & Resorts rebranded itself as the globally recognised “Centara Hotels & Resorts,” defining its unique identity.

In 2009, Centara launched its first ‘Mirage-themed resort, Thailand’s premier family-focused property, with Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. This year also saw the opening of Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, marking the brand’s first foray into the overseas market, which has since grown to include properties in Sri Lanka, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and most recently, Japan.

Centara achieved another major milestone in 2014, becoming the first and only hotel group to receive the prestigious Royal Insignia of the Sacred Garuda from His Majesty King Adulyadej Bhumibol, an esteemed recognition for the brand’s commitment to excellence.

In 2017, Centara introduced the innovative COSI hotel concept, tailored for tech-savvy travellers seeking a seamless and connected experience. Four years later, the group launched its first venture into the luxury market with Centara Reserve. Leading the industry in story-driven hospitality, the flagship Centara Reserve Samui was named one of Thailand’s top 10 best beach island resorts at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

Centara took its acclaimed ‘Mirage’ concept internationally in 2021, introducing its themed family resort concept in Vietnam and the UAE with Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne and Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. Ever-growing and enhancing its global presence, Centara proudly unveiled the breathtaking Centara Grand Hotel Osaka this month, its debut property in Japan, showcasing a commitment to captivating guests with exceptional experiences worldwide.

In addition to its property expansion, Centara Hotels & Resorts remains dedicated to delivering world-class service through its signature warm hospitality and authentic Thai family values. Over the past 40 years, the brand has solidified itself as The Place to Be for travellers and renowned guests, hosting many illustrious celebrities and world leaders, including the Thai royal family, former US President Jimmy Carter, Michael Jackson, Tom Jones, and Jackie Chan.

Centara continues to be committed to growth and success to become one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027. To achieve this goal, Centara Hotels & Resorts is focused on expanding its global footprint with various projects in the pipeline across Thailand, Asia, the Middle East and beyond. These include expanding the family-themed ‘Mirage’ brand in the Maldives, adding three more luxury ‘Centara Reserve’ properties in Thailand and the Maldives, and much more.

The hotel group also remains at the forefront of hospitality and sustainability, with the goals of ending single-use plastic and achieving Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification at every property by 2025, reducing energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2029, and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are proud to celebrate 40 years of excellence, innovation, and commitment to growing and evolving as a leading hospitality company,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “On behalf of Centara Hotels & Resorts, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all our guests, partners, and associates for their support over the past four decades and for continuing to be part of our incredible journey.”

To kick off its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Centara Hotels & Resorts rolls out a series of exciting campaigns, privileges and charitable initiatives throughout the rest of 2023 to thank guests for their enduring support. First up in the Wave of Celebrations was the Centara’s 40-hour, 40% flash sale, where the CentaraThe1 member discount on hotel stays increased from 15% to a remarkable 40% for a minimal time. The offer ended on 20 July 2023, but more discounts and surprises are in the pipeline, including complimentary hotel stays and CentaraThe1 points giveaways. To take advantage of other anniversary perks, guests are encouraged to sign up for the free CentaraThe1 loyalty programme at centara1card.com

For more information on Centara’s 40th Anniversary celebration or to book your next holiday, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/