AFTA strengthens public policy role

SYDNEY, 14 July 2023: The Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) named Ingrid Fraser as its public policy and advocacy director earlier this week.

She brings extensive expertise in policy development, advocacy, government relations and stakeholder engagement at all levels of government.

Dean Long AFTA CEO (left) with Ingrid Fraser (right), incoming public policy and advocacy director.

Ingrid’s appointment aligns with AFTA’s key focus on supporting travel businesses and the wider sector in rebuilding the workforce post-pandemic.

In her previous role as associate director of workforce & tourism policy for the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), her portfolio covered tourism, migration, employment, and workforce participation.

Fraser’s multi-discipline background includes her lawyer experience and in industry associations. Her skills will expand AFTA’s strong track record in government relations to deliver better policy outcomes for members.

Australian Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) CEO Dean Long said: “AFTA successfully lobbied the last NSW Government to reconsider unworkable changes to Terms and Conditions which would have broken the business model for every travel agent, travel business, and tour 0perator and left consumers stranded.

“But there’s still much to be done at a state and territory level, including securing funding to support the benefit of the Federal Government adding “travel consultants” to the Skills Priority List.”

“Commenting on her appointment, Fraser added: “AFTA’s work in positively shaping the landscape for the benefit of the entire travel sector has been impressive, and there’s a real opportunity to continue to advance understanding of the value of travel within government.”