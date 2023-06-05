MAI codeshares with Srilankan

YANGON, 6 June 2023: Myanmar Airways International (8M) and SriLankan Airlines (UL) have announced a codeshare agreement for flights to Colombo from Bangkok and Singapore.

It will also mean that SriLankan passengers can book flights conveniently onward from Bangkok and Singapore to Yangon and Mandalay using MAI services.

In the meantime, MAI has increased services to Singapore from Yangon to 12 weekly flights with one-way fares starting at USD139. The airline added flights on Monday and Wednesday to Singapore, effective 29 May.

MAI will fly to Bangkok DMZ five times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday starting 15 June. The routes are Yangon – Bangkok DMZ – Mandalay and Mandalay – Bangkok DMZ – Yangon. The airline already flies daily to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Flight 8M362 will depart Mandalay at 1450 and arrive in Bangkok Don Mueang Airport at 1710. The return flight (8M363) departs DMZ at 1810 and arrives in Yangon at 1900.

8M360 departs Yangon at 0940 and arrives in Bangkok Don Mueang Airport at 1130. The return flight 8M361 departs Bangkok DMZ 1220 and arrives in Mandalay at 1340.