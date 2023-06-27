Duff joins Vakkaru Maldives

VAKKARU Maldives, 28 June 2023: Vakkaru Maldives welcomes hospitality veteran Patrick Duff as resort manager marking a new chapter for the resort’s quest to deliver luxury service and experiences.

A highly respected hospitality professional, Duff’s international track record includes roles in 14 countries with well-known brands such as the Starwood Luxury Collection, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Shangri-La and Sukhothai Bangkok.

Most recently, he served as director of operations for Accor Resorts and Hotels in Phuket, Thailand.

In his new role at Vakkaru Maldives, Duff will oversee the overall operations and work closely with all departments.

“We are delighted to have Patrick Duff join our team,” explains Vakkaru Maldives general manager Iain McCormack. “His exceptional experience, vision, and passion for hospitality will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective to our resort. We look forward to witnessing his positive impact on our operations and guest experiences.”