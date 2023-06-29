Cruises deliver ‘Have it All’ perks

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2023: Holland America Line is making it more affordable for travellers to see the world with a new “Unforgettable Journeys Event” that includes value-add on cruises to five continents.

Running from 28 June through 31 July 2023, the offer is available on departures from October 2023 through April 2024 and adds several popular perks and amenities to the journey.

Caption: Oosterdam in Antarctica

‘The Unforgettable Journey Event’ adds crew appreciation to the “Have it All” premium package for eligible Fall 2023 through Spring 2024 cruises.

In addition to prepaid crew appreciation (gratuities) and 50% reduced deposits, the “Unforgettable Journeys Event” features shore excursions, beverages, speciality dining and Wi-Fi with the “Have it All” premium package.

With a savings of approximately USD115 per person per day, this represents a value of USD1,610 for a seven-day cruise or USD3,450 for a 15-day Panama Canal transit with a double occupancy booking.

Unforgettable Journeys Benefits

Crew Appreciation: Prepaid stateroom gratuities for crew members is included for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

50% Reduced Deposits: Guests making a booking have reduced deposits, making it more economical to preplan a future cruise. Popular perks and added value are featured in the following items as part of the Have it All Fares.

Shore Excursions: Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at USD100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world — from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package: Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 daily drinks are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Speciality Dining: Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line’s award-winning speciality dining for up to three nights.

Wi-Fi Surf Package: Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line’s most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favourite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With the “Unforgettable Journeys Event” offer, travellers can explore Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and Tahiti. The offer includes Koningsdam’s 22-day Solar Eclipse and Circle Hawaii cruise, which positions the ship for total eclipse viewing on 8 April.