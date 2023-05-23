Marina Bay Sands deepens MICE ties

SINGAPORE, 24 May 2023: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, part of the integrated resort Marina Sands, has deepened its relationship with two MICE professional bodies – Events Industry Council (EIC) and Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) – to create strategic partnerships that will shape the future of the industry.

EIC, a prominent global federation representing over 103,500 individuals and 19,500 firms in the business events industry, has welcomed Sands Expo and Convention Centre as its first strategic partner in Asia.

EIC certification

The three-year partnership will provide Marina Bay Sands with a robust platform, offering strategic recognition and thought leadership opportunities in collaboration with EIC’s Certified Meeting Professional (CMP), CMP Fellows, and Knowledge programmes.

As part of the partnership, 100 client-facing staff in Marina Bay Sands will be accredited with the Sustainable Event Professional Certificate (SEPC) within the next 12 months, up from the current 50.

“We are honoured to be the first convention centre in Asia to collaborate with the Events Industry Council as a strategic partner to foster the exchange of best practices and contribute to the growth and development of the industry,” said Marina Bay Sands vice president of conventions & exhibitions, MICE Ong Wee Min.

PCMA partnership

Marina Bay Sands has also deepened its longstanding partnership with PCMA. This latest collaboration builds upon the strong relationship that began in 2015, signifying a continued commitment to advancing the global meetings and events industry.

With the new phase of the PCMA partnership, Marina Bay Sands will leverage the collective strength of Las Vegas Sands’ properties in Singapore and Macau. By bringing together the expertise and resources across Sands’ properties in the region, this collaboration aims to amplify further the shared objectives of PCMA and the integrated resort leader, addressing critical topics such as sustainability, innovation, technology, talent development and audience engagement.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with PCMA by bringing the collective strength of Las Vegas Sands’ properties to this collaboration. This partnership represents an exciting new chapter, harnessing the expertise and resources of both Singapore and Macao to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders and the industry as a whole,” said Ong.

