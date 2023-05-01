AIDA Cruises starts summer cruises

SINGAPORE, 2 May 2023: AIDA Cruises has assigned three ships to make calls at the Baltic Sea’s Kiel Fjord, starting with AIDAluna, which arrived in Kiel in mid-April.

The three ships – AIDAluna, AIDAbella AIDAnova – are expected to call at the Kiel Fjord 64 times during the 2023 summer season. The last call of the season will be on 4 November 4 with AIDAnova, the largest ship visiting the seaport of Kiel this summer, starting with the season’s inaugural cruise on 29 April.

Photo credit: AIDA Cruises

During the nearly seven-month season, guests can choose from different cruises departing from the Schleswig-Holstein state capital in Germany. AIDA’s Baltic Sea, Norway Fjords and the Arctic Circle cruises offer short breaks of three, four and five-day of sailing and exploration.

On the three-day cruises in May and September 2023, AIDAluna sails through the archipelago of Denmark with stops in Århus and Copenhagen. On the four-day short cruises to Norway and Denmark, guests experience Oslo and Copenhagen and Oslofjord and Holmenkollen with the oldest ski jump in the world.

From mid-May 2023, AIDAluna will set course for the “Highlights at the Arctic Circle”: Destinations such as the North Cape and the Orkney Islands. Three stops at Iceland and Norwegian ports, such as Tromsø and Hammerfest, feature on the programme on six different dates on the 17-day voyage. The highlight of this itinerary is Spitsbergen, a group of islands in the Arctic Ocean. Spitsbergen, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, is one of the northernmost destinations on Earth and impresses with its barren landscape of glaciers, mountains and fjords. Polar bears, reindeer and foxes live here in their natural environment. The capital, Longyearbyen, is known for its colourful wooden houses that contrast with the white surroundings.

The itineraries of AIDAbella include 14-day voyages “Norway with Lofoten and North Cape.” This route combines the most beautiful charms of Norway: starting in Kiel, guests sail on five dates via Haugesund to the North Cape and then to the Lofoten Islands. Further destinations are Bodø, Åndalsnes, Molde, Bergen and Århus – a north country adventure for each taste.

For the seven- or 14-day voyages with AIDAnova between 6 May and 21 October 2023, AIDA Cruises has developed routes to Norway and Denmark. In Norway, guests visit the capital Oslo with its innovative architecture and museums, and Kristiansand, with its old town of Posebyen. Numerous sights and urban lifestyles await guests in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen. In Skagen, on the other hand, visitors are attracted by endless beaches and the country’s largest shifting sand dune, from which only the tower of the silted-up parish church still peeks out.

This year’s Kiel Week is scheduled from 17 to 25 June 2023, and AIDA Cruises is the event sponsor for the world-renowned sailing and summer festival.