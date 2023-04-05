Songkran Festival fare bargain

BANGKOK, 6 April 2023: Splashing happiness on passengers during Thailand’s upcoming Songkran Festival is the promise from Thai Vietjet as it promotes ‘Songkran’s Splash Deals’ that peg domestic fares at THB 99 (excluding taxes and fees).

The deal is valid on the airline’s entire domestic network for bookings from 11 to 15 April 2023. A higher THB 1,890 (including taxes and fees) applies on international services, open for booking from 5 to 15 April 2023. Both deals have the same travel period from 16 May to 16 October 31, 2023 (excludes public holidays) at www.vietjetair.com.

The special promotional tickets apply on Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, as well as Thai Vietjet’s international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan and Taipei.

Thai Vietjet flies nine direct domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani. Plus, there are cross-country flights from Phuket to Chiang Mai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Japan, Taiwan and other top destinations in ASEAN. Vietjet announced earlier this week that it would introduce a new route from Hanoi to Phuket starting 19 May.