SINGAPORE, 5 April 2023: Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, the flagship of Outrigger’s global beachfront portfolio, recently completed the latest phase of its USD80 million transformation with an unveiling of the Coral Reef Penthouse Suite in the all-new Diamond Head Tower.

Emulating a quintessential beach house, the Coral Reef Penthouse Suite is a two-bedroom pied-à-terre within the resort, which is rooted in Hawaiian culture and encapsulates the elegance of oceanfront living. Designed with calming coastal hues and premium finishes, the penthouse suite epitomises barefoot luxury through a sleek and functional indoor/outdoor design – providing nearly 4,000 square feet (372 sqm) of living space, including the largest oceanfront patio in Waikiki.

Accessed via private elevator, the suite sleeps up to eight adults, with three artfully appointed primary bedrooms and three oversized bathrooms, plus a sleeper sofa. The third bedroom and bathroom are located on the suite’s first floor, ideal for multi-generational travellers and families seeking additional space.

The light-filled kitchen and living room are chic and comfortable, with a full-sized refrigerator to hold beverages and bites alongside a white-washed wooden dining table for memorable meals. The outdoor lanai — patio — is furnished with plush chaise lounges, day beds and a dining table – offering impeccable views of Diamond Head and the world-famous Waikiki surf and its surfers.

“The Coral Reef Penthouse name is a tribute to Outrigger’s long-standing commitment to preserving, protecting and planting coral reefs through our global conservation programme – The Outrigger Zone (OZONE); for each direct booking at this premium penthouse, a portion of the proceeds will go toward coral reef conservation,” said Sean Dee, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

The privacy and splendour of the Coral Reef Penthouse Suite make the venue ideal for travellers seeking spacious accommodation on the water in Waikiki that’s both set apart from other rooms while still being connected to the resort amenities and offerings. Some of the first to enjoy a preview stay at the penthouse include celebrity chefs such as Marcel Vigneron to professional athletes like surf star Billy Kemper and Japanese tennis sensation Kei Nishikori.

“With the transformation of Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, our intention is to continually elevate and enhance the Waikīkī experience for each guest – whether they hail from Austin or Zurich,” said Markus Krebs, the resort General Manager. “The Coral Reef Penthouse Suite is the crown jewel of this resort and part of the all-new Wellness Wing, which has 23 additional deluxe rooms and a fitness centre and Coral Kids Club.”

A stay at the Coral Reef Penthouse Suite includes entry to the resort’s exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge; the name honours the navigators who voyaged the unknown oceans via sailing canoe, and 47 is a reference to Outrigger Hospitality Group’s founding in 1947 – 75 years ago. Club access offers complimentary breakfast and evening appetisers, chilled craft beers and cocktails, with special local twists and endless ocean views.

Every guest to the transformed Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort can enjoy a chic poolside experience with complimentary reef-safe sunscreen and original artwork from Herb Kāne, Kamea Hadar, Marques Marzan, Ethan Estess and Kari Noe – as well as treasures from Bishop Museum and the new A‘o Cultural Center.

Live Hawaiian music is heard nightly at the fully reimagined Kani Ka Pila Grille, now celebrating its 15th anniversary. Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman, led by culinary pioneer Peter Merriman will be the resort’s signature beachfront dining experience starting this summer. The chef-driven concept has a commitment to high-quality local fare highlighting Hawaii’s bounty with socially conscious ingredients and distinctive pairings of upmarket items with upcountry favourites.

Double D$ for the Coral Reef Penthouse Suite

To celebrate the introduction of the most premium penthouse suite in Waikiki, GHA DISCOVERY/Outrigger DISCOVERY members can earn double DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) for stays from 1 April through 30 June 2023. Membership is free, and D$ can be used at over 800 hotels spread over 100 countries with the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). Additionally, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort is now certified by Green Seal and part of the newly launched GHA Green Collection, featuring only properties that are mindful of the environment and their respective ecosystems and take action through initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit www.outrigger.com or contact your preferred travel advisor to reserve a stay in the all-new Coral Reef Penthouse Suite. Take advantage of the limited-time Outrigger DISCOVERY offer and/or other rooms and suites at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

