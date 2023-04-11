SINGAPORE, 12 April 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCL), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, has announced plans to improve connectivity at sea by offering SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed internet on its ships.

Using advanced low earth orbit satellites, Starlink delivers industry-leading broadband internet connectivity, which will improve the capacity, speed and reliability of the internet on board. The company is currently testing Starlink, beginning with Norwegian Breakaway, intending to roll out this game-changing technology across its entire world-class fleet in a phased manner.

“We are thrilled to offer Starlink on board our ships to improve internet connectivity at sea. This initiative is a testament to our continuous quest to find new and innovative ways to enhance the experience for guests and crew while sailing on our award-winning brands,” said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings president and CEO-elect Harry Sommer.

“Ensuring that this technology meets our high standards of excellence for our guests is incredibly important to us, which is why we are introducing this cutting-edge technology across our fleet in a phased manner. Once deployed, guests and crew will have a faster and more reliable method to stay connected with friends and family by sharing the incredible memories they create at sea in real-time.”

If trials are successful, the company will equip seven additional vessels with Starlink by year-end, including all three of the company’s new additions this year, Oceania Cruises’ Vista, Norwegian Viva and Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur.

A comprehensive rollout plan is under development, and details regarding the timeline and availability of specific ships will be communicated once finalised. In addition to enhancing the guest and crew experience, the extra bandwidth will allow for more flexibility for onboard services and improve the ship-to-shore connection for operational needs.

(Your Stories: NCL)