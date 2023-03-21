SINGAPORE, 22 March 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced the appointment of David J Herrera as NCL’S new president effective 1 April 2023, as Harry J Sommer transitions to be the next president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) effective 1 July 2023.

NCLH is the parent company for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, effective 1 July 2023.

David J Herrera.

Herrera, who currently serves as NCL’s chief consumer sales and marketing officer, has been with the company since 2015, after first joining as a senior advisor to the chief executive officer and chairman of Prestige Holdings in 2012.

Throughout his tenure, Herrera has successfully held various senior leadership roles within the organisation, including SVP brand finance, strategy and consumer research; SVP corporate development for NCLH; and president of NCLH China. As part of the company’s senior leadership, he has played an integral role in positioning NCL as one of the world’s leading cruise lines.

“David and I have worked closely together for almost a decade expanding NCL’s global presence and shaping its future,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Harry J Sommer.

“With over 25 years of robust business experience and strong financial, sales, marketing and business development background, David is a key contributor to NCL’s success. He will continue to guide the NCL brand on an accelerated path forward.”

In this new role, Herrera will be responsible for the overall strategic vision and business plan execution for NCL, as well as expand his reporting line to now include revenue management, guest services, brand finance, international sales, and the recently formed Experiences at Sea division which provides one of a kind, immersive events at sea for a range of passionate affinity communities.

“I am honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the passionate and incredible team at NCL, as well as to continue to work alongside Harry and our stellar leadership team to build on our strong momentum,” said David Herrera, the next President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It will be another milestone year for us as we continue the Prima Class rollout, and I look forward to leading our team and guests along this exciting journey.”

Herrera has led the sales and marketing teams to record results in his current role. In November 2022, NCL succeeded in having its best-booked month ever and ended 2022 at record booking levels for 2023, starting this year in a better-booked position than ever before.

With Herrera’s appointment as NCL President, Adam Malone, who currently oversees consumer and integrated marketing, will assume the role of chief marketing officer, and 15-year NCL veteran Michael Tomoleoni, who currently manages the consumer sales division, will now serve as the chief consumer sales officer. Jason Krimmel will assume the newly created role of chief international sales and marketing officer, working closely with Herrera to further expand the Brand’s international footprint.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

(Yours Stories: NCL)