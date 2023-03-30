Lion Air improves domestic link

Surabaya, Indonesia, 31 March 2023: Lion Air resumed daily direct flights from Surabaya to Tarakan as passenger traffic grows on domestic routes.

Lion Air flies a B737-900ER (215 economy class seats) and Boeing 737-800NG (189 economy class seats) on the route.

From Surabaya to Tarakan (JT268) departs at 0845 and arrives in Tarakan at 1145. The return flight (JT267) from Tarakan to Surabaya departs at 1240 and arrives in Surabaya at 1345. Flight time is just over two hours. Kiwi.com quotes a roundtrip fare of USD371 during April and May.

Travellers can connect with flights to other cities in the Lion Air network from Surabaya and Tarakan. The direct flight makes it easier for East Java and North Kalimantan residents to return home. Flight times are shorter as there are no transit connections.

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, Thai Lion Air launched its official Line account this week, allowing customers to scan a QR code or add their Line ID to stay connected, make and manage flight bookings, and check in online or contact the airline help centre.

The airline’s official Line account has a star before the name.