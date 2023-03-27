Air India Express flies to the Middle East

DELHI, India, 28 March 2023: Air India Express will introduce direct flights from Indore to Sharjah and Dubai starting 30 March 2023.

Indore is the largest and most populous city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The airline’s starting fares

Indore to Sharjah at INR9727

Sharjah to Indore at AED399

Indore to Dubai at INR10,777

Dubai to Indore at AED439

The airline also introduced on its Facebook page this week @AirIndiaX, a new home for travel deals and online bookings.

Air India Express is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. It is operated by Air India Charters Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India. It delivers around 649 flights per week to 33 destinations, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“Air India Express parent Tata Sons acquired AirAsia Aviation Group’s remaining 16.33% shareholding in AirAsia India last year, making the low-cost carrier a 100% owned Tata subsidiary. Shortly after the acquisition, AirAsia India was rebranded AIX Connect as the first step in a previously announced merger with Air India Express,” according to the latest report by ch-aviation.com.