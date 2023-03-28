Accor expands MGallery in the Philippines

BOHOL, Philippines, 29 March 2023: Accor continues its expansion in the Philippines by signing South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery.

The resort joins a strong pipeline of 16 committed projects across the country and will become the first resort-style property for MGallery in the Philippines.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the 188-key South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery stands on a 6.4-hectare site, surrounded by palm trees and overlooking Panglao’s south coast. The property is a 10-minute drive from Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which offers direct flights to and from Manila and other cities in the Philippines.

South Palms Resort Panglao Bohol – MGallery is being developed by Alturas Group of Companies (AGC) with support from Bill Barnett, managing director of Asian hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.