Thai Vietjet flies inaugural service to Osaka

CHIANG MAI, 21 February 2023: Thai Vietjet completed its maiden flight from Chiang Mai to Osaka (Japan) last Friday, with passengers and crew enjoying a warm welcome ceremony at Kansai International Airport.

Attending the inaugural flight welcome were Merica Sivara acting consul-general, Royal Thai Consulate-General in Osaka; Thanawadee Sukskulwatana, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Osaka Office; Stephane Geffroy, Corporate Executive Vice President (CCO-Non Aero), Kansai Airports; Takafumi Nakada, Administrator of Kansai International Airport, MLIT, CAB Osaka; and Luong Truong An, Executive Vice President, Thai Vietjet.

Thai Vietjet starts the service with three flights weekly, increasing to four flights weekly during April.

At Chiang Mai International Airport, VIPs welcomed flight VZ823 from Kansai International Airport. They included Nirat Pongsitthaworn, Governor of Chiang Mai Province; Higuchi Keiichi, Consul General of Japan in Chiang Mai; Suladda Sarutilawan, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chiang Mai Office; Pallop Sae-Jiw, President of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai; and Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet.

“This is the first connection between Chiang Mai and Japan in Thailand’s commercial aviation history. We believe that by launching our new service this time, we will be able to offer a more convenient and valued choice to passengers from Japan, particularly from Osaka, to travel to Chiang Mai at an affordable price. It will also lead to the further growth of the tourism section between the two countries,” said Thai Vietjet chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang.