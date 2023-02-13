THAI restarts flights to China

BANGKOK, 14 February 2023: Thai Airways International will operate 14 weekly flights to five destinations in China following the country’s border reopening last month.

Flights to China resume on 1 March 2023

1. Bangkok – Kunming: twice weekly flights every Friday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Guangzhou: three weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Chengdu: twice weekly flights every Tuesday and Thursday.

4. Bangkok – Shanghai: four flights per week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and

Sunday.

5. Bangkok – Beijing: three weekly flights every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Roundtrip fares in economy from Bangkok (SWB)

Bangkok (BKK) to Kunming (KMG)

01/03/2023 – 05/03/2023

Fares start from THB11,545.

Bangkok (BKK) to Guangzhou (CAN)

06/03/2023 – 03/04/2023

Fares start from THB16,405.

Bangkok (BKK) to Chengdu (TFU)

13/04/2023 – 17/04/2023

Fares start from THB11,135.

Bangkok (BKK) to Shanghai (PVG)

15/03/2023 – 02/04/2023

Fares start from THB17,995.

Bangkok (BKK) to Beijing (PEK)

14/03/2023 – 20/03/2023

Fares start from THB21,575.