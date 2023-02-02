SQ rolls out free Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2023: Singapore Airlines has rolled out free unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi for all business class customers, as well as its PPS Club members and PPS Club supplementary card holders.

In addition, KrisFlyer members now enjoy free three-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in premium economy class and free two-hour Wi-Fi plans when travelling in economy class.

Customers who are not KrisFlyer members, and members who may have consumed their complimentary plans, may take advantage of SIA’s new simplified Wi-Fi price plans. These range from USD3.99 (THB132) for one hour, USD8.99 (THB296) for three hours, and USD15.99 (THB527) for the entire flight (1).

These enhancements further elevate the in-flight customer experience on board SIA flights, with the Airline’s Suites and First Class customers also enjoying complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.

Previously, business class customers and PPS Club members enjoyed 100 MB of complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi. KrisFlyer members travelling in premium economy class and economy class were offered a two-hour complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi plan optimised for text-only messaging services.

Singapore Airlines, senior vice president of customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik said: “Staying connected, even at 35,000 feet in the air, has become an essential aspect of the travel experience. These changes are in response to customer feedback and part of SIA’s continuous investment to elevate the travel experience and maintain our leadership position.”

Wi-Fi services are available on routes operated by SIA’s Airbus A380s, Airbus A350s, Boeing 777-300ERs, Boeing 787-10s, and Boeing 737-8s, but not on routes operated by SIA’s seven Boeing 737-800NGs.

(1) Prices are subject to the prevailing market exchange rate and any related bank currency conversion fees.