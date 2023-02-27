Royal Princess debut features Japan

SINGAPORE, 28 February 2023: The lure of Japan is calling with its ancient temples, cherry blossoms, modern cityscapes and vibrant cuisine with the newly released 2024 Japan cruise season on sale now from Princess Cruises.

New for 2024, Royal Princess makes her Japan debut and marks the first Royal-Class ship to sail in the region. The cruises offer many opportunities to view the magnificent spring flowers, as well as four breathtaking summer festivals.

Royal Princess sails a new Japan & North Pacific Crossing, calling to the northern Tohoku and Hokkaido regions during the magnificent cherry blossom season with the option to combine with the cruise line’s popular Voyage of the Glaciers cruise to witness the majestic glaciers of Alaska. Guests can disembark in Anchorage (Whittier) for a 15-day voyage or continue to Vancouver, BC, for a 22-day cruise. The cruise departs Tokyo (Yokohama) on 27 April 2024.

Japan-built Diamond Princess returns to Japan for a March through August 2024 season, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama), calling to 35 destinations in three countries on 31 itineraries and 36 departures, ranging from seven to 23 days.

Diamond Princess kicks off the season with four 10-day Spring Flowers voyages, calling at all four of Japan’s main islands and following the blooming season as it moves from south to north.

The Japan festival season reaches its peak in the summer months, and in 2024, Diamond Princess offers guests the opportunity to experience the following festivals with late-night stays in each port:

Aomori Nebuta Festival (2 and 7 August) features Nebuta float figures accompanied by traditional music, many vibrant dancers and audience participation, all within easy walking distance from the port.

Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival (12 August), one of Japan’s 10 largest festivals, features teams of dancers with colourful costumes and unique performances.

Tokushima Awa Odori Dance Festival (13 August) is one of the most famous summer dance festivals that date back to the 1500s and features dancers performing throughout the city well into the night, highlighted by the famous “Fool’s Dance.”

Kumano Fireworks Festival (17 August), a display of over 10,000 fireworks visible from the decks of Diamond Princess.

Additionally, Diamond Princess will sail on nine-day Southern Islands voyages that call to two Okinawan ports and two Taiwan ports; nine-day and 10-day Sea of Japan voyages that will feature ports along the historic Kitamaebune trading route; 10-day Hokkaido voyages that will visit Otaru (for Sapporo), Hakodate and Kushiro; and the popular 10-day Japan Explorer voyages that will call to some of the country’s most iconic destinations like Shimizu (for Mt Fuji), Osaka or Kobe (for Kyoto) and Hiroshima.

The 2024 Japan programme also features trips to nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Mount Fuji (from Shimizu), Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (from Kobe or Osaka), Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area (from Kobe or Osaka), Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama (from Kanazawa or Toyama), the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, and the newly inscribed Iriomote Island (from Ishigaki) and Jomon Prehistoric Sites (from Aomori or Hakodate).