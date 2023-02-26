Qatar Airways soups up motorsport sponsorships

BANGKOK, 27 February 2023: Qatar Airways is now the global partner and official airline of Formula 1 through to the 2027 season and title sponsor for both Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and Qatar MotoGP.

As part of the global partnership, Qatar Airways will be the Title Sponsor of three Grands Prix™ this year: The Qatar Airways Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (19-21 May), the Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix (21-23 July), and the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix (6-8 October).

This season, Formula 1 boasts its most global racing calendar to date with 23 races across 21 countries and five continents, mirroring the motorsport’s rapidly growing footprint worldwide and the extensive global connectivity offered by the Qatar Airways oneworld Alliance, which serves over 150 countries.

In addition to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, the Lusail International Circuit will host the Qatar Moto GP on 17-19 November. Other motorsport events in Qatar include the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in October 2023 and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) World Endurance Championship in 2024.

To celebrate the extended partnership, Discover Qatar, the airline’s destination management company, is offering tickets to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

Discover Qatar has launched a range of hotel and ticket-inclusive packages to global retail partners, which include Grandstand and prestigious Paddock Club tickets. All packages include a free entry pass to the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in Doha from 5 to 14 October, courtesy of Qatar Tourism.

Qatar Airways Holidays’ all-inclusive travel packages allow global fans worldwide to attend the event and partake in exclusive experiences such as pit lane walks, guided track tours and access to special events with appearances by top F1 drivers. The Ultimate F1 Experience packages include return flights with Qatar Airways, premium hotel options, race tickets and other exciting experiences and benefits.