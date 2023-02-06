Cathay reopens airport lounges

HONG KONG, 7 February 2023: Cathay Pacific reopened The Deck lounge at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, and as travel resumes, the airline says it will progressively reopen lounges elsewhere.

Later this month, Cathay Pacific lounges will reopen at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

During March and April, the airline’s lounges at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport will reopen to guests.

By the second and third quarters of 2023, lounges at San Francisco International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport will reopen.

Outside of Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific’s First and Business class lounges at London Heathrow Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Tokyo (Haneda) International Airport are already open to eligible customers.

Cathay Pacific Lounge, Tokyo (Narita), is reopening and finding a new home. The lounge has relocated to a new space by Gate 71 that is more than two times larger than the previous lounge and offers almost double the number of seats, making for a more spacious environment.