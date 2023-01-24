Malaysia scores with a sustainable story

MADRID, 25 January 2023: Malaysia presented a sustainable tourism message to tour operators attending the Spanish trade show Fitur 2023, 18 to 22 January, with Sabah flying the flag on behalf of ecotourism in the Asian country.

The Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board delegation was accompanied by Dato’ Akmal Che Mustafa, Ambassador of Malaysia in Spain, and Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism.

In addition, Lotus Asia, Malai Adventure, EXO Travel and Asia Exotica presented at the show. During the fair, Malaysia highlighted various themes focusing on nature tourism and the growing trend identified as “slow travel” for travellers who pace themselves so they can appreciate authenticity.

Located in the far north of Borneo, Sabah is one of the most authentic regions of Malaysia, known for its lush tropical forests, spectacular coral reefs, and the famous Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in the country at 4095 metres.

This year, Malaysia will highlight its natural and sustainable side, offering visitors authentic ecotourism experiences. This is demonstrated by the launch of the National Ecotourism Plan 2016-2025 under the slogan “tourism protects, preserves and conserves nature, culture and heritage”.

In this way, Malaysia aims to create synergies between local communities, the economy and tourism to encourage respectful interaction between locals and visitors, where visitors can discover Malaysian culture through locals and with a positive impact on the community.

In Malaysia, there are several regions where travellers can experience a real ecotourism adventure, for example, Sabah’s Sepilok Orangutan Sanctuary. Other nature destinations include Sarawak (Borneo Island), known for its Mulu National Park, with its caves and karst formations within a vast mountain jungle and also Belum Rainforest Resort in Perak state in northern Peninsular Malaysia).

The Rantau Abang Turtle Hatchery in eastern Peninsular Malaysia is a popular destination for nature tourists.

Malaysia is one of the 12 most biologically diverse countries in the world, with at least 15 000 species of flowering plants, 1500 species of terrestrial vertebrates and some 150 000 species of invertebrates, as well as countless micro-organisms.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)