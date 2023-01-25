Middle East tops hotel pipeline data

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2023: Middle East & Africa was the only world region to show an increase in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the fourth quarter, according to December 2022 data from STR released last week.

STR data compares the hotel pipeline in December 2022 with percentage changes compared to December 2021.

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 122,686 rooms (-5.8%)

Final Planning: 41,086 rooms (+6.0%)

Planning: 74,863 rooms (+11.5%)

Total Under Contract: 238,635 (+1.1%)

Saudi Arabia (40,742) and the United Arab Emirates (27,456) lead in construction activity.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 476,942 rooms (+0.6%)

Final Planning: 108,955 rooms (-36.0%)

Planning: 305,339 rooms (+2.6%)

Total Under Contract: 891,236 rooms (-5.4%)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (300,163), followed by Vietnam (31,570).

Europe

In Construction: 189,698 rooms (-14.5%)

Final Planning: 140,663 rooms (-14.1%)

Planning: 153,587 rooms (-3.6%)

Total Under Contract: 483,948 (-11.2%)

Germany (36,162) and the UK (28,426) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Americas

In Construction: 207,112 (-2.1%)

Final Planning: 244,982 (+11.3%)

Planning: 284,829 (-13.6%)

Total Under Contract: 736,823 (-3.2)

The US held the majority of rooms in construction (159,344) in the region and showed its first year-over-year increase in the phase since late 2020. After the US, Mexico (11,398) and Canada (6,752) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.

(Source: STR)