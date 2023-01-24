DUBAI, UAE: 25 January 2023: Emirates Skywards has hit a new record with more than 30 million members enrolled worldwide. The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is celebrating big with incredible offers, including a chance to win one million Skywards Miles.

Over the past two decades, the loyalty programme has evolved and grown to become one of the world’s most recognised and valued loyalty programmes. With industry-leading initiatives, innovative product offerings, and more than 150 brand partners – Emirates Skywards continues to redefine the loyalty experience for customers, in the air and on-ground.

Emirates Skywards divisional senior vice president Nejib Ben Khedher said: “This is a major milestone for us, and we are very happy to be giving back to our loyal members who have played an invaluable role in our success. Stay tuned for some of the most amazing offers this month – from a chance to win 1 million Miles, upgrades to Business Class, and complimentary Tier upgrades – we have something in store for everyone.”

A gift that keeps giving

From 30 January to 1 February 2023, Emirates will offer passengers travelling on select flights specially branded cupcakes on board. To celebrate the loyalty programme’s milestone, it will also be rolling out fantastic surprises until 4 February 2023.

More surprises

One million Miles: Win the Skywards Miles jackpot! Join the competition until 4 February 2023 for a chance to a grand one million Miles – enough to redeem more than 10 one-way Emirates Business Class tickets from Dubai to London. Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card holders who join the competition can also double their chances of winning.*

Emirates Skywards members travelling to and through Dubai between 30 January and 1 February 2023 will also have a chance to win even more rewards. Look for a red “30 million” sticker on your luggage upon arrival at Dubai Airports to see if you’re among the many lucky winners.*

30,000 bonus Miles: The loyalty programme is giving away even more Miles, with 300,000 Miles up for grabs. Over the next three days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each.

The loyalty programme is giving away even more Miles, with 300,000 Miles up for grabs. Over the next three days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each. 10 Skywards+ packages: Enjoy complimentary access to some of the best offers available on Skywards+, including bonus Miles, flight rewards, lounge access and more.

Enjoy complimentary access to some of the best offers available on Skywards+, including bonus Miles, flight rewards, lounge access and more. 30 Silver Tier upgrades: Become an Emirates Skywards Silver Tier member this month with a complimentary Tier upgrade and unlock fantastic benefits and rewards.

Become an Emirates Skywards Silver Tier member this month with a complimentary Tier upgrade and unlock fantastic benefits and rewards. 30 flight upgrades: Fly better on your next flight and enjoy a surprise upgrade to Business Class.

Fly better on your next flight and enjoy a surprise upgrade to Business Class. 30 complimentary Chauffer Drive Service vouchers: Discover the vibrant city of Dubai this month and enjoy a free premium ride to and from Dubai Airports.

Customers travelling with flydubai on 7 February 2023 can also look forward to some surprising giveaways, including:

Four Silver Tier upgrades.

75,000 Bonus Skywards Miles.

One Skywards+ package.

Two complimentary upgrades to Business Class.

Seven access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2.

More than 180 countries across six continents

Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including 3.7 million members in the United Kingdom, 3 million in the United States, 2.2 million in the United Arab Emirates, 2.1 million in Australia and 2.1 million in India.

On average, the loyalty programme attracts more than 120,000 members per month. In the last year alone, Emirates Skywards welcomed more than 1.4 million members between April 2021 and March 2022.

From flight rewards to global sporting events

Since its inception in 2000, Emirates Skywards has expanded and diversified its brand partnerships to offer its members more innovative ways to earn and redeem Miles. The loyalty programme currently has more than 150 partners, including 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners and seven car rental partners.

From 2018 to 2022, members redeemed more than 140 billion Miles on flight rewards; more than 1.8 billion Miles on hotel stays; more than 10 billion on retail outlets; and more than 150 million Miles on money-can’t-buy experiences at world-renowned sporting events, including US Open, Roland Garros, Grand Prix Miami, and more.

Five years of partnership with flydubai

Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai recently celebrated five years of strategic partnership. Since 2017, more than 11 million passengers have enjoyed seamless connectivity across the joint network to more than 211 destinations across 100 countries. Over the past five years, more than 8.5 million Emirates Skywards members have earned 150 billion Skywards Miles through the Emirates and flydubai partnership.

The world’s largest international airline has also recently activated a codeshare agreement with Air Canada and expanded the partnership to offer frequent flyer members joint loyalty programme benefits. Skywards members can now earn and redeem Miles across Air Canada’s network. Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in Economy Class with Air Canada or Emirates can also enjoy airport lounge access in Toronto.

Emirates Skywards membership is complimentary. Customers can join via emirates.com, flydubai.com, the Emirates app, or the flydubai app. Join today using the invite code “FLYBETTER“ and enjoy 2,500 bonus Miles after your first flight on Emirates or flydubai.

(Your Stories: Emirates)