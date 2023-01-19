DUBAI, UAE, 20 January 2023: Emirates will ramp up its operations in China on the eve of the Lunar New Year and in response to strong travel demand, boosting connectivity to its gateways; Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.

Shanghai – service resumption from 20 January 2023 with twice weekly service, gradually increasing to daily service from 1 March.

Emirates will resume passenger services to Shanghai starting with two weekly flights operated by an Airbus A380 aircraft from 20 January 2023, with EK302 departing from Dubai to Shanghai nonstop and EK303 making a short stop in Bangkok before returning to Dubai. This service will ramp up in frequency to four weekly flights operated by a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from 02 February 2023.

During this period, Emirates’ flight EK302 will depart Dubai at 0345 and arrive in Shanghai at 1540. The return flight EK303 will depart Shanghai at 1740 and arrive in Bangkok at 2145 before taking off from the Thai capital at 2320 and arriving in Dubai at 0320 the next day.*

Emirates will further boost its Dubai-Shanghai route from 1 March 2023 with a daily nonstop service. Emirates flight EK304 will depart Dubai at 09:15hrs and arrive in Shanghai at 2105. The return flight EK303 will leave Shanghai at 2300 and arrive in Dubai at 0520 the next day.*

Guangzhou – daily nonstop from 1 February 2023

Emirates currently operates a nonstop flight from Dubai to Guangzhou as EK362, and a return flight from Guangzhou to Dubai via Bangkok as EK363, four times a week.

Starting from 1 February 2023, the airline will increase services between Dubai and Guangzhou with EK362/EK363 operating as daily nonstop flights with the flagship Emirates A380. Emirates flight EK362 will leave Dubai at 1045 and arrive in Guangzhou at 2145. The return flight EK363 will depart Guangzhou at 0015 and arrive in Dubai at 0515h.*

Beijing – service resumption from 15 March 2023

Operated by a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK308/ EK307 will return to China’s capital city Beijing with a daily nonstop service from Dubai, starting from 15 March 2023. Emirates flight EK308 will leave Dubai at 1050 and arrive in Beijing at 2220. The return flight EK307 will depart Beijing at 0040 and arrive in Dubai at 0500.*

This will bring the airline’s operations in the market up to 21 weekly flights, providing increased choice and flexibility for both business and leisure travellers and contributing to China’s tourism recovery.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents. Travellers are also encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.

Emirates has been serving China for nearly two decades and has established its presence in the Chinese market through strategic partnerships and a continued commitment to the local community throughout the pandemic. Emirates offers travellers increased connectivity to eight domestic points via Guangzhou through its codeshare agreement with China Southern Airline, while simultaneously providing its partner airline customers access to additional destinations within the Middle East and Africa.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 5,000 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers offering 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 426 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class. Customers travelling to and from Guangzhou can look forward to enjoying its spacious and comfortable cabins and signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky, like the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites and Shower Spa.

Customers travelling to and from Shanghai and Beijing can benefit from Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products on board the airline’s three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which offers eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

* All times are local

(Your Stories: Emirates)