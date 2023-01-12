AirAsia gets top star score for safety

SEPANG, 13 January 2023: AirlineRatings’ safety experts have named AirAsia Aviation Group one of the top 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world for 2023.

Achieving AirlineRatings’ top 7/7 stars status, AirAsia Malaysia (AK), AirAsia Thailand (FD) and AirAsia Philippines (Z2) as well as medium-haul affiliate airlines – AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) and Thai AirAsia X (XJ), gained recognition for robust overall safety procedures and comprehensive Covid-19 mitigation plans.

AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said: “Safety is a key deciding factor for travellers and is also a key factor affecting any airline’s reputation. This is now more important than ever post-pandemic.

“During the downtime in flying over the past two years, we also introduced numerous innovations and contactless procedures to make flying more seamless and hygienic. Travel is now bouncing back, and all these measures help restore confidence in air travel and stimulate consumers to get back on board in the skies with us.”

Airlineratings.com editor-in-chief and founder Geoffrey Thomas commended AirAsia Group for continuing to put Safety and Covid mitigation measures at the forefront.

“The airlines we have acknowledged have also continued to pass the major International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety audit – IOSA, which covers more than 1,060 parameters and is the global benchmark for maintaining the highest safety standards.”