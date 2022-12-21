SINGAPORE, 22 December 2022: Travelling at Christmas is always special, and there’s a charm in the cities like no other time of the year, especially when Christmas lights illuminate the city centres.

From the end of November, the streets of Spain start to light up with thousands of sustainable bulbs and traditional street markets.

You can also admire the stunning Nativity scenes, the Procession of the Magi on 5 January, skating rinks and the wonderful aroma of roast chestnuts and churros for sharing in good company. We reveal to you which cities in Spain have a great Christmas atmosphere and the most incredible sparkle about them. Happy holidays.

It’s impossible not to include the Spanish capital in this list. Its legendary market in the Plaza Mayor square is centuries old> During the festive season, thousands of lights created by different artists and designers adorn the city. Take a walk through the renovated Plaza de España with its huge natural fir tree, past the giant Nativity scene in Plaza de Colón, through Plaza de Callao, Gran Vía, the Puerta del Sol and Puerta de Alcalá to see luminous fir trees and nativity scenes. And take a stop at the Metropolis Building to take a selfie next to the Giant Christmas Ball.

More ideas? Don’t miss the spectacular “Naturaleza Encendida” light show in the Royal Botanical Garden or visit Árticus, a vast Christmas theme park in Casa de Campo Park with light-filled rides, attractions, magical shows like Peter Pan On Ice, a fairy tale Christmas market, an ice rink, polar and prehistoric animals and the Northern Lights.

You can also hop aboard the “Naviluz” Christmas bus, see out the year with 12 lucky grapes as the clock chimes midnight at the Puerta del Sol, cheer like a child at the Procession of the Magi or savour the best hot chocolate and churros you have ever tasted at San Ginés chocolate shop. You’ll have the time of your life.

Once the Christmas lights have been switched on, different parts of the city are transformed. On Paseo de Gracia, the great protagonist is a reproduction of the star on the tower of Santa María de la Sagrada Familia since this famous street celebrates its bicentennial in 2022.

If you want to visit a very special Christmas market, don’t miss the one at Santa Llúcia, which has taken place around the cathedral since 1786. There is also a Christmas market next to the Sagrada Familia and another in Port Vell, with a fair installed by the sea presided over by a tree of LED lights, a floating Nativity scene and a large Ferris wheel. Also, at the Fira de Reis on Gran Via, you can stroll among stalls with decorations, sweets or toys, and on Epiphany, it is open until dawn!

In the theme park on popular Spanish architecture, Poble Espanyol, you can visit the house of Santa Claus and the Magi.

Looking for more Christmas experiences in Barcelona? Be enchanted by music at the Palau de la Música Catalana or Liceu, sign up for the Barcelona Christmas Tour, hop on the Christmas Tourist Bus, attend the light show Els Llums de Sant Pau in the Art Nouveau complex of Sant Pau or take the children to one of the workshops at La Pedrera, one of the most surprising buildings designed by Gaudí. Happy Holidays!

This image of Calle Larios has become one of Spain’s most famous Christmas scenes. Don’t miss out on the incredible show of light and music that surprises everyone who visits this shopping area. This year, it will feature 16 incredible angel figures and three-dimensional chandeliers in the surrounding streets. In the cathedral, a mapping video will be shown again this year.

What’s more, in Malaga, you can also visit flamenco or classical music shows in the theatres or buy some souvenirs in the craft markets at La Malagueta or the bohemian district of Soho. And naturally, you simply can’t miss the municipal Nativity scene in the area of the Patio de Banderas at the City Hall, which is reinvented yearly.

And an impressive light show returns this Christmas to the Botanical-Historic Garden of La Concepción in Malaga.

Around 11 million LED lights illuminate the streets of this Galician city, which has become a Christmas icon in recent years. Its outstanding decorations include a tree of LED lights over 35 metres high in Porta do Sol, a Christmas ball over 10 metres in size in the famous Farola de Urzáiz, a giant gift box between Gran Vía and Urzáiz, a great snowman and an incredible star of Bethlehem in García Borbón or a fantastic luminous castle and a magical forest in Policarpo Sanz street.

In addition to lights, Vigo offers attractions for a great time. For example, a giant Ferris wheel for an aerial view of the city and a 450-metre rollercoaster.

There is also no lack of Christmas markets, such as the “Cíes Market”, and you can take photos with Santa Claus and the Magi. There’s no chance of feeling bored here.

This Mediterranean city is also perfect for spending an unforgettable Christmas. The shows include a video mapping, which will be projected on the façade of the town hall with images of the city’s Design Capital status and the city’s recent European Green Capital status.

In addition, the famous Plaza de la Reina will boast three-metre structures that simulate almond trees and its iconic Nativity scene with large figures.

Another idea you are bound to love is the Christmas Concert in the Royal College de las Escuelas Pías. And if you are travelling with children, visit the City of Arts and Sciences, since this well-known corner of the city is filled with proposals like Nutcracker painting workshops, discovering peculiar Christmas crafts, puppet shows and a market.

And, in what has become a tradition, the Wonderland Circus and the Alaska Circus return to Valencia at Christmas to amuse the little ones and excite the adults.

These are just some examples of Spanish cities that are perfect for visiting at Christmas. However, there are many more, such as Zaragoza, Seville, Granada, Santander and Oviedo, to explore.

