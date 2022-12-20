Bangkok wins ICCA 2023 bid

BANGKOK, 21 December 2022: The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) will host its 62nd annual congress in Bangkok from 12 to 15 November 2023 with an expected 1,000 attendances.

Established in 1963, ICCA is a global association supporting the international meetings industry, representing public and private sectors from 91 countries worldwide.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau’s president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, at the close of ICCA’s inspection trip of the venue and infrastructure in Bangkok between 5 and 9 December.

He noted during the ceremony that the 62nd ICCA Annual Congress 2023 would achieve carbon-neutral status and champion sustainability in the business event hosting segment.

Bangkok’s environmental credentials in the meeting industry were reaffirmed last month when it won the Most Improved Award from the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index) 2022 during the 61st ICCA Annual Congress in Poland.

The ICCA Congress 2023 will mark the third time Thailand has hosted the event in Bangkok.

The ICCA Congress 2023 is scheduled for 12 to 15 November 2023. Registration will open in March 2023.

TCEB says the event should attract around 1,000 delegates, comprising 800 foreigners and 200 Thai attendees. It should generate THB85 million in revenue, contribute THB47 million to the gross domestic product (GDP), and create THB2.92 million in tax revenue. The public relations value for Thailand is estimated at THB 300 million.

The event will be held at the recently renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).