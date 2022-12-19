KUCHING, 20 December 2022: Celebrating 65 years of India-Malaysia’s diplomatic ties, Sarawak Tourism Board welcomed the 12-member Bharatnatyam dance troupe of the Anthara Dance Academy from Tamil Nadu, India, for performances hosted at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

The visit to Sarawak was integral to a people-to-people cultural exchange to showcase the diverse relationship between India and Malaysia.

STB Team with the 12-member Bharatnatyam dance troupe of the Anthara Dance Academy from Tamil Nadu, India.

According to the High Commission of India in Malaysia Second Secretary Narender Pal Singh, this was part of the Indian High Commission’s efforts to reach out to the Indian community across various parts of Malaysia and an opportunity for the community to reconnect with Indian performing arts.

“India and Malaysia share an enhanced strategic partnership with rich engagement across business, defence, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We very much value the people-to-people exchanges and will continue to do our best to facilitate and promote them,” he said.

The cultural stories of India were communicated in motion through the dances performed at Sarawak Cultural Village called the ‘Shadakshara Kowthwam’, ‘Annai Mugathone’, ‘Swarapallavi’, ‘En Pallo Kondeerayya’, ‘Enenna Vilayadai’, ‘Thottu-thotthu Pesavaraan’, and ‘Tillana’.

This is the fourth Indian performing arts troupe to visit Malaysia in the last four months. The Bharat Natyam Troupes consist of the Bhangra Troupe and Kalaripayattu troupe sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Government of Tamil Nadu. The Bharatnatyam Troupe visited Ipoh and Penang last September, while the Kalaripayattu group visited Penang and performed at Malaysia’s Living Arts Cultural Festival.

For more information, visit www.sarawaktourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)