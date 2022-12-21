Genting Dream sails to Surabaya and Bali

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2022: Resorts World Cruises celebrated a new milestone on Tuesday as Genting Dream, with over 3,500 passengers on board, completed the brand’s maiden voyage to Surabaya.

The cruise ship sailed from its dual homeports of Singapore and Malaysia (via Port Klang). In addition to Surabaya, the ship also visited North Bali on Wednesday as part of Resorts World Cruises’ special Indonesia cruise itinerary to celebrate the festive season.

“Resorts World Cruises is excited to include both Surabaya and North Bali as destinations for this special Indonesia cruise from our homeports. Indonesia remains an important cruise market with huge potential both as a destination and source market for the FlyCruise sector,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

During the ship’s visit to Surabaya, guests visited famous landmarks such as the Four Faced Buddha monument, the biggest and tallest Four Faces Deity statue in Indonesia and the spectacular view of Putuk Truno Waterfall or Mount Penanggugan in Tretes.

The maiden cruise continued to North Bali, where guests explored the Kekeran Rice Terrace, the protected sanctuary of Plataran Menjangan Resort Bali and West Bali, offering a diving option in the pristine waters off Menjangan Island.

Travellers from Indonesia can also explore the various FlyCruise options to Singapore or Malaysia to embark on a series of two-night and three-night cruises to popular destinations such as Penang, Phuket and Kuala Lumpur.