Club Med names GM Singapore and Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 December 2022: Club Med has named Olivier Monceau as the new general manager of Singapore and Malaysia to guide the team through the next phase of brand growth.

“I am delighted to have him on the team as he leads the execution of our aggressive plans to grow the Club Med brand within the region,” says Rachael Harding, Chief Executive Officer of East, South Asia and Pacific. He produced exceptional results in his previous appointment within Club Med, and I am confident he will accelerate the strategic growth in Singapore and Malaysia markets. His appointment is also perfectly timed to succeed our new capacity in Kiroro, Hokkaido, in 2023 and Borneo, Kota Kinabalu, in 2024.”

He will be based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.