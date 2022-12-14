SAMUI Thailand, 15 December 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts invites guests to celebrate the holiday season amidst sophisticated tropical splendour at the first resort in Centara’s curated luxury collection of refined hotels, Centara Reserve Samui. It’s the most magical time of year, and Centara Reserve Samui has the recipe to make this a season to remember.

Embrace the festive spirit with exquisite gourmet feasts! Indulge in a special Christmas Eve dinner featuring the best of seasonal cuisine, wake up to a delightful brunch buffet on Christmas Day, and ring in the New Year with an extensive New Year’s Eve countdown buffet on the Resort Green Lawn, complete with magnificent views and unforgettable entertainment.

Celebrations continue after dinner with a Countdown Party at Salt Society that promises a spectacular extravaganza of live music, entertainment and festivities. At the same time, a delectable Special Beginnings Vitamin Sea Brunch will be ready to greet hungry holidaymakers on New Year’s Day. Treat your loved ones to the finest dining experiences this festive season.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town on 24 December

Christmas Family Night Out, enjoy soulful live music during dinner, create your memories with an exciting cinema feature and activities for the little ones and sip a cheerful Christmas welcome cocktail at Salt Society from 1200to 2230. Indulge in special festive dishes and drinks from 22 – 30 December 2022

At Act 5, dishes take centre stage as each masterpiece is presented with a theatrical flair for a romantic four-course Christmas dinner at THB3,500++ per person (food only) or THB 5,900++ per person, including wine pairing from 1800 to 2230.

Merry Christmas to All on 25 December

Salt Society will be serving some of the most exceptional gastronomy on the island – Christmas Vitamin SEA Brunch that feels the Christmas spirit with soulful live music and a DJ, including surprise gifts for children presented by Santa Claus from 1230 to 1600. Prices start from THB2,299++ per person.

New Year’s Extravaganza on 31 December

Ring in the New Year with a magnificent festive buffet at THB12,999++ per person at the Resort Green Lawn from 1900 to 2300. Delight in various exciting entertainment, including a Visual Poi display, a Neon and Laser Dance, Chalong Chai Thai Drum, live performances and win prizes with a surprise Lucky Draw.

Cheers to the New Year with high-octane entertainment, including a fire show, live performances, a DJ and fireworks from 2230 to 0200 at Salt Society. Partygoer Package at THB8,000++ for four persons, including one bottle of premium spirits.

New Year’s Day: Start of Something Great

Create a memorable impression on the first day of the year with a Special Beginnings Vitamin SEA Brunch and relax with soulful live music and a DJ at Salt Society from 1230 to 1600. Prices start from THB2,299++ per person, including carbonated drinks.

For more information and reservations, call +66 (0) 77 230 500, email: [email protected], or visit

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centarareserve/crs/reserve-celebration

Find out more about Centara Reserve Samui at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/reserve/crs/

