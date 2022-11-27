Viking cranks up river sailings

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2022: Viking Cruises is adding new river sailings for its 2023 sailing season.

The sailing season for Viking’s 10-day Portugal River of Gold voyage has been extended with 20 new departures in November and December 2023. Fares start at USD4,495.

The new 15-day Lyon, Provence and the Rhineland river voyage is now operating from April 2023, with 27 departures. Fares start at USD5,895.

There are 34 additional departures on its eight-day Lyon & Provence itinerary between March and November 2023. Fares start at USD2,995.