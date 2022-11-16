TTF registration opens

BANGKOK, 17 November 2022 The 12th edition of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023, organised by C9 Hotelworks, opens for registration.
Scheduled for 16 January 2023 at the Conrad Bangkok, the event is the largest annual hospitality gathering in Thailand and attracts an international audience of tourism and hospitality leaders who are key players in the region.
Sporting an impressive lineup of speakers and content, TTF is once more a “live, in-person (no virtual option) ‘must-attend’ industry gathering,” according to its founder, C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett.
THAILAND TOURISM FORUM 2023 12TH ANNUAL EDITION
Date: Monday, 16 January 2023
Venue: Conrad Hotel Bangkok
Organiser: C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group
Host Event Partner: Hilton
Event Partners: Horwath HTL, STR, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, Delivering Asia Communications, AMCHAM Thailand, Creative Concept AV, Phuket Hotels Association
2023 EVENT SCHEDULE AND PROGRAMME
1400: Registration Open
1500 to 1550: Prequel – Hospitality Innovation Tech Pitch Competition
1600 to 1745: Main Event – Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
WHY THAILAND HOSPITALITY MUST INNOVATE
Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks
CREATING A NEW HOSPITALITY LANDSCAPE WITH BRANDS
Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President, Asset World Corporation
(Moderator) David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia Communications
DISRUPTION AND CHANGE IN HOTEL TECHNOLOGY AND DISTRIBUTION
Liz Perkins, Vice President – Revenue Management and Commercial Services APAC, Hilton
(Moderator) Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners Limited
THAI HOSPITALITY – CULTURE, DESIGN, LEGACY AND NOW REINVENTION
Ho Ren Yung, Senior Vice President – Brand and Commercial, Banyan Tree Group
(Moderator) Sumi Soorian, Executive Director, Phuket Hotel Hotels Association
READY, SET, GO (WAIT) – HOW COMPETITIVE ARE THAI HOTELS?
Jesper Palmqvist, Senior Director – Asia Pacific, STR
CHALLENGES AND CHANGES IN BEING A HOTEL OWNER
Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director, Proud Real Estate PLC
(Moderator) Nikhom Jensiriratanakorn, Director, Horwath HTL
THAILAND HOTEL TRANSACTION MARKET UPDATE AND FINANCING
Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Head of Thailand Investment Sales and EVP – Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group
BRAND THAILAND MEETS ESG, HELLO CRUNCH TIME
Catherine Monthienvichienchai, Chief Branding Officer, QUO Global
CHANGING PARADIGMS IN THAI TOURISM – A LOOK AHEAD
Prab Thakral, President and Group CEO, Boutique Corporation PCL
WHAT IS THE HOTEL OF THE FUTURE?
Eric Ricaurte, Founder and CEO, Greenview
WRAP UP – THE BIGGEST BANG
1745 pm onwards, networking drinks
EVENT CO-HOSTS
Bonn Krongsak Paramacharoenroj, Country Manager, ONDA Thailand
Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Owner, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts
To register for the event (attendance is free) CLICK
(SOURCE: C9 Hotelworks)