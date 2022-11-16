TTF registration opens

BANGKOK, 17 November 2022 The 12th edition of the Thailand Tourism Forum 2023, organised by C9 Hotelworks, opens for registration.

Scheduled for 16 January 2023 at the Conrad Bangkok, the event is the largest annual hospitality gathering in Thailand and attracts an international audience of tourism and hospitality leaders who are key players in the region.

Sporting an impressive lineup of speakers and content, TTF is once more a “live, in-person (no virtual option) ‘must-attend’ industry gathering,” according to its founder, C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett.

THAILAND TOURISM FORUM 2023 12TH ANNUAL EDITION

Date: Monday, 16 January 2023

Venue: Conrad Hotel Bangkok

Organiser: C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group

Host Event Partner: Hilton

Event Partners: Horwath HTL, STR, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, Delivering Asia Communications, AMCHAM Thailand, Creative Concept AV, Phuket Hotels Association

2023 EVENT SCHEDULE AND PROGRAMME

1400: Registration Open

1500 to 1550: Prequel – Hospitality Innovation Tech Pitch Competition

1600 to 1745: Main Event – Thailand Tourism Forum 2023

WHY THAILAND HOSPITALITY MUST INNOVATE

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

CREATING A NEW HOSPITALITY LANDSCAPE WITH BRANDS

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President, Asset World Corporation

(Moderator) David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia Communications

DISRUPTION AND CHANGE IN HOTEL TECHNOLOGY AND DISTRIBUTION

Liz Perkins, Vice President – Revenue Management and Commercial Services APAC, Hilton

(Moderator) Charles Blocker, CEO, IC Partners Limited

THAI HOSPITALITY – CULTURE, DESIGN, LEGACY AND NOW REINVENTION

Ho Ren Yung, Senior Vice President – Brand and Commercial, Banyan Tree Group

(Moderator) Sumi Soorian, Executive Director, Phuket Hotel Hotels Association

READY, SET, GO (WAIT) – HOW COMPETITIVE ARE THAI HOTELS?

Jesper Palmqvist, Senior Director – Asia Pacific, STR

CHALLENGES AND CHANGES IN BEING A HOTEL OWNER

Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director, Proud Real Estate PLC

(Moderator) Nikhom Jensiriratanakorn, Director, Horwath HTL

THAILAND HOTEL TRANSACTION MARKET UPDATE AND FINANCING

Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Head of Thailand Investment Sales and EVP – Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group

BRAND THAILAND MEETS ESG, HELLO CRUNCH TIME

Catherine Monthienvichienchai, Chief Branding Officer, QUO Global

CHANGING PARADIGMS IN THAI TOURISM – A LOOK AHEAD

Prab Thakral, President and Group CEO, Boutique Corporation PCL

WHAT IS THE HOTEL OF THE FUTURE?

Eric Ricaurte, Founder and CEO, Greenview

WRAP UP – THE BIGGEST BANG

1745 pm onwards, networking drinks

EVENT CO-HOSTS

Bonn Krongsak Paramacharoenroj, Country Manager, ONDA Thailand

Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Owner, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

To register for the event (attendance is free) CLICK

(SOURCE: C9 Hotelworks)