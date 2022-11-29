Trip.com birthday deal a big hit

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2022: The launch of Trip.com’s 11.11 campaign packed with travel savings captured the attention of more than 3 million customers across 15 major markets, the online travel agency reported.

The campaign was launched following the celebration of the global travel brand’s 5th anniversary. Traffic to Trip.com during the two-week promotion in mid-November reached a new high as bookings with the global travel service provider hit a new record, with year-on-year growth surging by 84%.

Markets participating in the campaign across Asia Pacific included Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand. During the sale campaign, Trip.com saw average bookings rise by 68% and traffic jump by 54% for its available promotion inventory.

Trip.com COO Schubert Lou said: “Trip.com has every reason to celebrate its success this year with fantastic take-up of travel bargains across Asia Pacific and other regions around the world during our 11.11 campaign.

“The growing popularity of the Trip.com app with our loyal customers shows Trip.com’s journey to deliver deals to destinations, fantastic flights, hard-to-beat hotel offers, and exciting events is continuing to produce results.

Downloads of the Trip.com app also hit a new high during the campaign. On 11 November, Trip.com was the number one app in the free travel app rankings on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand.

Trip.com head of performance marketing Han Feng commented: “We continue to see incredible growth in the reach of Trip.com’s all-in-one app offering. Leveraging the incredible deals available across 15 markets, we engaged new and existing users to download the Trip.com app.”

The destinations which saw the largest growth during the campaign period were Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok, Osaka, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, as these popular holiday hotspots welcomed back international travel and tourists.

In Singapore, flash sales released in mid-November jumped by 115% in just 24 hours and those for Universal Studios Singapore and two ‘Exclusive Ticketing Partnership’ mega-events sold out. This drove sales to soar for attraction products over the four-day sale period and showed 238% week-on-week growth.

In Hong Kong, bookings hit record highs. Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong and Häagen-Dazs were named the sales winners.

In South Korea, flash sale deals for four- and five-star premium hotels, alongside flight and hotel offers, proved popular, with flight bookings on South Korean low-cost carrier T’way Air more than doubling (representing a growth of 110% week-on-week). Total bookings on 11 November jumped by 260% year-on-year.

Trip.com traffic in Thailand hit record highs, with app installs increasing sharply, ranking number one on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the Travel app category mid-November. Bookings on 11 November jumped by 210% year-on-year, while the Trip.com Thailand site saw a record number of visitors.

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites.

(Source: Trip.com)