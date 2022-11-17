Thai Vietjet power packs fares

BANGKOK, 18 November 2022: Thai Vietjet is offering airfare packs for travel to and from Vietnam and Cambodia, valid for five years, but the packs must be purchased by 15 December.

The so-called ‘Vietnam Power Pack’ consists of different air pass packs for flying Thai Vietjet’s Thailand – Vietnam network, starting from THB9,999. In addition, there is a ‘Phnom Penh Power Pack Season 2’ with air passes between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh, starting from THB6,599.

The special packs that must be purchased by midnight on 15 December 2022 are valid for travel over five years, starting from 4 January 2023 to 4 January 4, 2028 (excludes travel on public holidays). Purchases must be made at www.vietjetair.com.

‘Vietnam Power Pack’ are packs of flight tickets passengers can pre-purchase to fly on Thai Vietjet’s Thailand – Vietnam network.

The packs are available in three variations; six flight passes at THB9,999, 12 at THB17,999, and 24 at THB34,999. Passengers can redeem prepaid ‘Vietnam Power Pack’ air passes for THB zero flight tickets (excluding taxes, fees, and add-on services) for a round trip or one-way travel on the airline’s flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Danang Phu Quoc and Dalat.

‘Phnom Penh Power Pack’ are packs of flight tickets passengers can pre-purchase to fly Thai Vietjet between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh, with five-year validity. The packs are available in three variations; six flight passes at THB 6,599, 12 at THB11,599, and 24 at THB22,399. Passengers can redeem a ‘Phnom Penh Power Pack’ air pass for a THB zero flight ticket (excluding taxes, fees, and add-on services) for a round trip or one-way travel on the airline’s international flight network between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh.

Passengers can book a flight at least three hours before departure time at www.vietjetair.com. The passes are non-transferable, and the passenger’s name must match the name on the voucher when booking a flight. The promotion applies to only adult passengers.