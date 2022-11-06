SIA steps up Asian flights

SINGAPORE, 7 November 2022: Singapore Airlines has reinstated flights and increased services across its global network, including flights to key Asian destinations following the easing of border restrictions.

In a joint media statement, SIA and Scoot said the changes would help to meet a growing and buoyant demand for international travel, particularly as year-end holiday season bookings increase, with the trend continuing well into the first quarter of 2023.

Singapore Airlines, senior vice president of marketing planning, Jo Ann Tan, commented: “Buoyed by the further easing of entry requirements in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, China, we are seeing strong demand for air travel… customers are especially keen on destinations that have remained largely closed over the last few years.”

Japan

Last week SIA introduced an additional daily service (SQ636) to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, on top of the existing daily SQ634 service to Haneda and daily SQ638 service to Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

Together with the daily SQ12 service from Singapore to Los Angeles via Tokyo (Narita), SIA is now operating four daily services to Tokyo, Japan’s capital.

SIA has reinstated SQ618 from Singapore to Osaka, bringing services between Singapore and Osaka to twice daily. The SQ656 service to Fukuoka has increased to three flights per week.

Effective last week, Scoot added flights to Japan. TR808 bound for Tokyo (Narita), TR898 to Tokyo (Narita) via Taipei, and TR818 to Osaka all offer daily services.

Until last week, Scoot operated daily flights to Tokyo (Narita), four-times-weekly flights to Tokyo (Narita) via Taipei, and five-times weekly flights to Osaka.

Scoot reintroduced on 2 November, its TR890, a seasonal four-times-weekly nonstop flight to Sapporo. The flights will continue until 27 February 2023. The airline also reintroduced TR892, a three-times-weekly flight to Sapporo via Taipei last week.

South Korea

SIA has introduced a new daily service to Seoul (SQ606). Together with the current SQ600 and SQ608 daily services to Seoul, The airline offers three daily services.

Last week, Scoot reinstated TR896 as a five-times-weekly Singapore-Taipei-Seoul service, and on 5 November, Scoot increased flights to Jeju to five times weekly, up from a thrice-weekly service.

Taiwan, China

From 31 October 2022, SQ876 will be reinstated to Taipei as a four-time weekly service. This is on top of the current three-times weekly SQ878 service to Taipei.

With Scoot stepping up services to Tokyo (Narita) and Sapporo via Taipei and the reinstatement of the Singapore-Taipei-Seoul services, the airline will operate 18 weekly flights to Taipei.

Hong Kong SAR

SIA has increased services to Hong Kong SAR from twice daily to three daily flights, up from four weekly services to Hong Kong SAR.

Mainland China

The airline increased services to mainland China to cater to the increase in business travel between Singapore and key cities in China.

Chengdu

Effective last month, SQ842 flies once weekly between Singapore and Chengdu.

Shenzhen

Through to the end of March 2023, SQ846 flies the Singapore -Shenzhen route Wednesdays and Sundays using A350-900 aircraft.

Indonesia

Last month, Scoot relaunched operations in Lombok and Makassar in Indonesia and resumed services to Pekanbaru and Yogyakarta.

SIA Group forecasts its passenger network will increase to 110 destinations in 36 countries during November.