Ethiopian expands Zimbabwe flights

ADDIS ABABA, 7 November 2022: Ethiopian Airlines launched a new flight to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, via Victoria Falls last week, scheduling four flights weekly.

Bulawayo is the third destination city in Zimbabwe that the airline serves after Harare and Victoria Falls. With the addition of Bulawayo, Ethiopian global destinations reach 131.

The new flight operates with a Boeing 787 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Bulawayo, also known as “The City of Kings”, is rich in cultural history and is the second largest city in Zimbabwe after the capital, Harare.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We are continually growing our African network, and the commencement of flights to Bulawayo is crucial in connecting Southern Africa to the world with our 130 destinations in five continents.”

Ethiopian has been flying to two other cities in Zimbabwe – Harare and Victoria Falls, since 1980. The airlines’ new flight to Bulawayo aims to provide convenient and affordable service to the growing post-pandemic business and leisure travellers to and from Bulawayo and the Southern African region.