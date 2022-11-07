Resorts World Cruises visit Phuket

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2022: Resorts World Cruises will introduce five-night and three-night cruises to Phuket in mid-November from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang).

Genting Dream will commence cruises to Phuket with the option to embark from Singapore for the five-night Kuala Lumpur – Penang – Phuket cruises departing on 20 November 2022 and 12 March 2023. Alternatively, vacationers can depart from Port Klang on 21 November 2022 and 13 March 2023 for a five-night Penang – Phuket – Singapore cruise.

Bookings will open on 15 November 2022 for the three-night Phuket cruises from Singapore and the three-night Singapore – Phuket cruises from Port Klang, with sailing dates open between May 2023 and April 2024.

Genting Dream cruises to Phuket offer guided shore experiences to Phi Phi Ley Island, Phi Phi Don and Bamboo Island, in addition to tours to popular attractions on Phuket island, including shopping at a top shopping mall.