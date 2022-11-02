First look Icon of the Seas

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2022: Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at its newest ship, Icon of the Seas, ahead of its arrival in late 2023 and its January 2024 cruise debut.

The first Icon Class ship is billed as the “travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination”, offering a sailing experience that blends a beach resort escape and a theme park adventure for families.

In the new Chill Island on the Icon of the Seas, there’s a pool for every mood, with prime ocean views. Among the seven pools on board, the four in this three-deck slice of paradise include the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; and Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea.

Bookings for the inaugural cruise season starting January 2024 opened on 25 October, just a day after the booking window opened for Crown & Anchor loyalty members.

The debut of Icon Class will launch Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future. Icon of the Seas will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel.

Along with other proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, the new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date.

Icon will sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean gems like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.