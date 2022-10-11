AirAsia boosts South Asia flights

BANGKOK, 12 October 2022: AirAsia Thailand strengthens its presence in South Asian markets by launching flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh and Lucknow city in northern India.

Promotional fares for the four weekly Bangkok DMK – Dhaka flights start from THB3,590 per sector for AirAsia members, while the three weekly Bangkok DMK – Lucknow flights have a starting fare of THB3,290 THB per sector.

Bookings can be made through the AirAsia Super App.

The fare quotes are valid for bookings through 16 October 2022. On the Bangkok DMK – Dhaka route, travel is open from 24 November 2022 to 25 March 2023, and on the Don Mueang-Lucknow route from 4 December 2022 to 25 March 2023 via the AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “The travel appetite has improved since Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed and South Asian passenger traffic has increased. AirAsia now operates six regional routes, flying from Bangkok Don Mueang to Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Bangalore and Chennai in India and to the Maldives.

“All routes have been well received, especially by Indian travellers connecting across Thailand. Data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand show strong growth in visits from India and South Asia to Thailand this year.

Dhaka is the capital city of Bangladesh, with strong trade links with Thailand.

Lucknow is the largest city of Uttar Pradesh state in India’s north. The ancient city is a gateway to Nepal and is also home to sacred sites, including Lumbini, Maya Devi Temple and the Pillars of Ashoka.