Thai Vietjet boosts Taipei flights

BANGKOK, 20 October 2022: Thai Vietjet will increase flights on the Taipei – Bangkok route from three times weekly to daily starting from 2 November in response to the easing of quarantine in Taiwan and the resumption of visa-free stays for Thai travellers.

“After a long break from Covid-19, the gradual restoration of the international travel market is a significant sign… there has been great feedback from the market between Thailand and Taiwan since our flight service launch to Taipei last August. With further relaxation of travel restrictions in Taiwan, allowing Thai travellers to enter Taiwan without quarantine and visa-free, we are eager to add more flights during the upcoming peak travel season,” said Thai Vietjet director of commercial Pinyot Pibulsonggram.

Starting 2 November 2, the flights connecting Taipei and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) will operate daily with an approximate flight time of three hours and 45 minutes.

The airline also offers connections at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport to Thai domestic destinations, including Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai.

