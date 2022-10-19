Penang promotions shift to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2022: Penang Global Tourism Rolled out its “Experience Penang” – The Diversity of Asia” campaign on Tuesday, aimed at Singapore travellers.

Singapore is identified as one of the state’s most important inbound travel markets, making it the obvious choice for the campaign launch.

Penang State EXCO for Tourism & Creative Economy, YB Yeoh Soon Hin and Chief Executive Officer of Penang Global Tourism, Ooi Chok Yan attended the launch in Singapore.

In a press statement, YB Yeoh Soon Hin noted: “Singapore was the first country to have a Vaccinated Travel lane (VTL) with Penang and remained our second international visitor-generating market. Singaporeans appreciate our rich heritage, art, architecture, and the kaleidoscope of gourmet offerings that best reflect our colourful ethnic mix of Malay, Indian, Chinese and Peranakan culture. After a two-year hiatus, we are ready to welcome our Singaporean neighbours and help them plan the most iconic and meaningful Penang getaway.”

New hotel projects

During the pandemic, efforts to boost Penang’s tourism infrastructure continued. New hotels include Amari Hotel, which will officially launch in November, The George Penang Hotel and a four-star waterfront hotel Crowne Plaza in Strait City.

UNESCO accreditation

The state is also celebrating a second UNESCO accreditation, Penang Hill Biosphere Reserve, which comprises 12,481 hectares of marine and terrestrial ecosystems. The first Heritage Site, George Town, continues to draw visitors with its carefully preserved pre-war buildings, beautifully restored mansions, eclectic street art, vintage shops and modern cafes.

Rediscover Penang – Beauty Beyond George Town

Penang Global Tourism is also on a mission to expand the footprint of all international travellers beyond the popular sites. Two distinct campaigns, ‘The Opposite Side of the Island’ promoting Seberang Perai and ‘The Other Side of the Island’, showcasing Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang’s natural beauty and unchartered holiday experiences for travellers.