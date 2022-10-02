Dusit opens third hotel in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, 3 October 2022: Dusit International is expanding its brand with the opening of Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha, the third Dusit-branded hotel in Qatar.

The 50-storey property, comprising 192 serviced apartments, opened in Doha’s West Bay district on 1 October, close to popular tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and Doha Corniche and a 20-minute drive from the airport.

Overlooking Doha’s cityscape, the property’s three-bedroom duplex penthouses span two floors and offer between 338 to 370 sq m of space. The largest accommodation, covering 1,104 sq m, boasts six bedrooms, living and dining areas, a private swimming pool and a sauna. The property also features six food & beverage outlets, including Indian and Japanese restaurants.

Dusit International named Raghu Menon cluster general manager of the Dusit Hotel & Suites – Doha.